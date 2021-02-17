NWC’s Westgate Pipeline Upgrading Project Completed – Over 10,000 Residents in St. James to Benefit

The National Water Commission (NWC) has made yet another major push in its drive to improve water supply to its customers by recently completing the Westgate Pipeline Upgrading project in the parish of St. James.

The agency spent over JA$ 40 million to lay approximately 1 kilometre of 500 millimetre (20 inches) pipes along the Westgate to Adelphi Main Road, replacing some much older pipes that were not only susceptible to frequent breakage but were smaller in diameter. This resulting in an upgraded pipeline infrastructure as well as increased supply reliability to areas such as West Village, Tucker, Fairfield, Granville and the Estuary Housing Scheme. For Estuary alone, over 2000 customers will benefit.

Vice President of Operations Kevin Kerr stated that the completion of this critical capital project greatly advances the company’s mission of providing a more dependable water supply for its valued customers. “We are pleased at the completion and confident that customers will experience and appreciate the improved service.”

Engineer Keon Scarlett expressed gratitude to the project team for staying the course and to residents and commuters who were impacted during the project period, “we stayed committed to the task at hand even with the challenges presented by the current pandemic and were determined to see it to the desired end. All in all, the results outweigh the challenges and the customers will reap the gains.”