COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|243
|20,016
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|110
|8,873
|Females
|129
|11,131
|Under Investigation
|4
|12
|AGE RANGE
|38 days to 94 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|21
|1,153
|Hanover
|6
|511
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|52
|5,657
|Manchester
|15
|1443
|Portland
|4
|451
|St. Ann
|8
|1,259
|St. Catherine
|19
|3,877
|St. Elizabeth
|15
|718
|St. James
|60
|2,134
|St. Mary
|3
|565
|St. Thomas
|19
|672
|Trelawny
|15
|673
|
Westmoreland
|6
|903
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,046
|189,345
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|4
|–
|Results Positive
|243^
|20,016+
|^ includes 51 Antigen Tests
+ includes 181 Antigen Tests
|Results Negative
|854
|168,985
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|381
|Coincidental Deaths
|2
|75
|Deaths under investigation
|5
|45
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|51
|12,735
|
Active Cases
|6,696
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,369
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|270
|Patients Moderately Ill
|21
|Patients Critically Ill
|23
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|14
|Home
|6,409
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|658
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,109
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,839
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|243
|16,174
*SUMMARY OF DEATHS
- A 74 year old male from St. Catherine
- A 94 year old male from Westmoreland
- A 59 year old male from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation