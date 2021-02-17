Advertisement
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Coronavirus
February 17, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 243 20,016  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 110 8,873  
Females 129 11,131  
Under Investigation 4 12  
AGE RANGE 38 days to 94 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 21 1,153  
Hanover 6 511  
Kingston & St. Andrew 52 5,657  
Manchester 15 1443  
Portland 4 451  
St. Ann 8 1,259  
St. Catherine 19 3,877  
St. Elizabeth 15 718  
St. James 60 2,134  
St. Mary 3 565  
St. Thomas 19 672  
Trelawny 15 673  
 

Westmoreland

 

 6 903  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 1,046 189,345  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 4  
Results Positive

 

 243^    20,016+ ^ includes 51 Antigen Tests

 

+ includes 181 Antigen Tests

 
Results Negative

 

 854 168,985  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 3* 381  
Coincidental Deaths

 

 2 75  
Deaths under investigation 5 45  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 

 51 12,735  
 

Active Cases

 

  6,696    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 2    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 20,369    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 270    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 21    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 23    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 14    
Home 6,409    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 658  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,109  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,839  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 243 16,174  

 

*SUMMARY OF DEATHS

  • A 74 year old male from St. Catherine
  • A 94 year old male from Westmoreland
  • A 59 year old male from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

 

