COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), along with (from left) President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Keith Duncan; and President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Richard Pandohie, affix their signatures to copies of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will see the Health and Wellness Ministry and private-sector associations collaborating to accelerate the procurement and administration of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination for Jamaica. The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry’s New Kingston location on Tuesday (February 16). Another stakeholder in the partnership, President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Lloyd Distant, joined the proceedings via the ZOOM video-conferencing platform.

