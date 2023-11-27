Minister Bartlett En Route to Paris for 173rd BIE General Assembly

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is set to represent Jamaica at the much anticipated 173rd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris, France.

The BIE is the Intergovernmental Organization overseeing and regulating international exhibitions lasting more than three weeks, including World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos, and the Triennale di Milano.

Jamaica’s accession to the BIE in February 2023 marked a significant milestone, with the country being granted full voting rights as of August 2023.

The BIE General Assembly, scheduled for November 28, 2023, in Paris, is a significant event as member countries will vote to decide the host for World Expo 2030.

The contenders include Rome, Italy; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Busan, South Korea.

In highlighting the broader implications of the General Assembly, Minister Bartlett noted: “The BIE plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of expos worldwide. Jamaica’s active engagement underscores our dedication to fostering international collaboration in tourism and cultural exchange, even as we work to strengthen the meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sub-sector locally.”

Minister Bartlett’s itinerary in Paris encompasses a high-level dinner engagement on November 27, the BIE General Assembly on November 28, and a reception hosted by the selected country for World Expo 2030, also on November 28.

Stressing the importance of Jamaica’s involvement, Minister Bartlett said: “Our full voting rights signify Jamaica’s recognition as a global thought leader and our commitment to contributing to the ongoing process aimed at improving international exhibitions. We are proud to have a voice in decisions that will shape the future of these significant events for years to come.”

The tourism minister is scheduled to return to the island on Sunday, December 3, 2023.