JAD Hosts Webinar November 28

Members of the deaf community, stakeholders and the general public are being invited to participate in a webinar to be hosted by the Jamaica Association for the Deaf (JAD) on Tuesday, November 28, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Moderator will be a prominent American deaf lawyer, Claudia Gordon, who will guide the day’s proceedings under the theme ‘Communication Matters! Include the Deaf Community!’.

Director, Business Development Division of the JAD, Deniese Badroe, told JIS News that the webinar aims to raise awareness, promote inclusivity, and provide practical insights for organisations.

Presenters will include experienced practitioners/experts from the deaf community and the Jamaica Council of Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) discussing ways to be compliant with the legislation and be inclusive.

“The deaf community will be greatly impacted by the Disabilities Act, which was passed into law in 2014 but came into effect February 2022. The Act is aimed at ensuring that individuals with disabilities have equal opportunities and rights, such as increased access to public services, career opportunities, and education,” Ms. Badroe pointed out.

A deaf communication facilitator/social worker at the JAD, Sherene McIntyre, said: “We are excited to be hosting this important webinar to bring together experts in the field to discuss the Disabilities Act and its impact on the deaf community. “We hope that this webinar will help to raise awareness of the challenges faced by us in the deaf community and to promote greater understanding and inclusion,” she added.

The webinar is free and is accessible via Zoom.

It will also be livestreamed on JAD’s YouTube page.

To register, please visit https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ld-qhpzMjG9Fb5l71gm1ncwId0XkV2mY9.

For more information, persons can contact admin@jamdeaf.org.jm and (876) 970-1778/9.