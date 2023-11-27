PHOTOS: New Face of Food Stakeholders Meeting in St. Mary November 27, 2023 Listen Agriculture Share Photo: Adrian Walker Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (centre), and Chief Technical Director, Orville Palmer (right), look on as Certification and Compliance Officer in the Ministry, Fitzroy Gordon, explains the characteristics of stem end rot in fruits. Occasion was the ‘New FACE of Food’ stakeholder engagement session at Casa Maria Hotel in St. Mary on November 23. The island-wide meetings aim to promote new investment opportunities in agriculture. The Full Story Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (centre), address the ‘New FACE of Food’ stakeholder engagement session at Casa Maria Hotel in St. Mary on November 23. He is flanked by Member of Parliament, St. Mary Central, Dr. Morais Guy (left), and State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Franklin Witter. The New FACE of Food meetings, which are being held at venues across the island, aim to promote new investment opportunities in agriculture.