Medical Officer Of Health Says COVID-19 Not Over In St. Elizabeth

Although there is a relaxation of the COVID-19 containment measures, the pandemic is not yet over, says Medical Officer of Health, St. Elizabeth Health Services, Dr. Tonia Dawkins-Beharie.
“We (St. Elizabeth) are at 20 active cases, which is up from four a month ago. We are processing some results which we have just received and expect that number to increase significantly,” she said, at the monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, in Black River, on May 12.
She warned that persons are not to become complacent but should continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.
“In case they have any symptoms, in keeping with COVID-19, they should isolate themselves and get tested. We ask that you wear your masks in public places, especially in spaces where you have crowds,” Dr. Beharie said.
“[Also], we ask that you continue to wash your hands. So, we just want to advise the [Corporation] and our citizens that we still have COVID-19 and we are seeing an increase, locally,” she added.
Dr. Beharie outlined that from the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica, St. Elizabeth has had 5,503 confirmed cases; 5,145 persons have recovered, and 301 persons have died.
In the meantime, she pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccination programme continues in the parish. She said 82,913 vaccine doses have been administered, resulting in 27 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated.
Dr. Beharie noted that the vaccination centres have been set up at health centres in Black River, Santa Cruz, Junction, Southfield, Balaclava and Maggoty.
“We encourage people to visit our sites and get the vaccines [and] we continue to monitor the situation as best as possible,” Dr. Beharie said.