Indian President State Visit
JIS News
PHOTOS: President Kovind Calls On Prime Minister

Indian President
May 16, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), greets President of the Republic of India, His Excellency the Hon. Ram Nath Kovind, during a courtesy call at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Monday (May 16). President Kovind, who arrived in Jamaica on Sunday (May 15) for a four-day State visit, is expected to leave the island on Wednesday (May 18).
