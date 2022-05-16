Gov’t Has Invested Over $50 Billion In National Security

The Government has spent more than $50 billion over the past six years to improve the capability and capacity of the country’s security architecture.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Courtney Williams, said that the figure represents about two per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).
He said that the investment will not only strengthen the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) but also the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), which remains a critical part of the overall crime-fighting architecture.
“We cannot strengthen one arm of the security architecture and not strengthen the other,” he noted.
Mr. Williams was speaking at the recent signing of a $117-million contract with Synergy International Systems for the supply of an electronic jail management system for the DCS. The signing took place at the Ministry in St. Andrew.
The $117-million investment involves partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).
The new system is expected to allow for more efficient tracking of inmates, easier sharing of information to other stakeholders, such as the JCF and the courts, and provide for real-time capturing and analysis of information.
It is also expected to eliminate the paper-based Jail Management System used by DCS, and improve data integrity and reports, while providing seamless integration among the DCS, the JCF and other agencies of the Ministry of National Security.