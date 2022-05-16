USF Engages Students Through Technology Advancement Programme

The Universal Service Fund (USF) has engaged more than 1,500 students across Jamaica under its Technology Advancement Programme (TAP), over the past three years.

The initiative, which was launched in 2017, caters to each cohort of students for 12 months, and supports Jamaica’s aim of becoming a knowledge-based society.

It equips “unattached youth” with the requisite skills and experience to competitively participate in the global digital economy.

Director of Projects of the USF, Kwan Wilson, said this is necessary to improve Jamaica’s digital literacy.

He was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ held at the JIS headquarters in Kingston, on Thursday, May 12.

“We have partnered with HEART/NSTA Trust and the Caribbean Maritime University to deliver the TAP programme and we intend to continue to engage our youth,” he said.

As the Fund gets on with leading the country’s digital transformation, Mr. Wilson is assuring the nation that no one will be left behind. He said future projects will continue to impact multiple generations.

He also highlighted other ventures initiated by the agency that have contributed to the advancement of Jamaica’s digital literacy.

This is inclusive of a tertiary scholarship that is accessible to persons engaged in information and communications technology (ICT)-related programmes.

“Additionally, we would have granted Primary Exit Profile (PEP) scholarships, bursaries, and devices. We have also provided our highest-ranking PEP students across the island with laptops… to enhance their educational needs,” he noted.

Other educational support includes the USF providing $700 million in funding to eLearning Jamaica in support of the Tablets in Schools and Tablets for Teachers initiatives.

According to Mr. Wilson, more than 40,000 tablets have been distributed up to this point.

Also, in 2021, the Fund established a research programme at the University of the West Indies valued at approximately $545 million.

The USF is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology and is mandated to provide Internet access to Jamaicans, especially the unserved and underserved.