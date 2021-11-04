Mayor Gager Bats For Duanvale Tourism

Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager, says Duanvale, home of late supercentenarian, Violet Mosse Brown, has the potential to become a major heritage site and tourist attraction.

Mrs. Mosse Brown, affectionally called “Aunt V”, became the world’s oldest human on April 15, 2017, and officially claimed the titles of the world’s ‘Oldest Living Person’ and the ‘Oldest Living Woman’ in the Guinness Book of Records on July 27, 2017. She was 117 years old. She died three months later on September 15, 2017.

Since then, the quaint and normally quiet farming village has attracted the attention of the globe, including members of the international media and cruise-ship passengers, who are looking for off-the-beaten path tours.

Mayor Gager believes that Mrs. Mosse Brown’s fame could become the centerpiece in attracting more visitors to the charming Trelawny village.

“I am convinced that Duanvale has the cultural and historical significance that can leverage the community’s development into a place of interest for tourists and students,” he told JIS News.

Mayor Gager said that plans to establish the ‘Violet Mosse Brown legacy’ could be the fillip needed to uplift the profile of the community and attract investments, which could generate economic spin-offs for the residents.

“So far, a storyboard highlighting the life of Aunt V was unveiled on September 16, and the street on which it is located has been renamed Violet Mosse Brown Crescent. The crowning event will take place around her birthday anniversary (March 10) next year when the life-sized bust of Aunt V will be erected in the community,” Mayor Gager informed.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange, unveiled the storyboard honouring Mrs. Mosse Brown.