Frontier Airlines Begins Non-Stop Flight From Orlando To Montego Bay

Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight from Orlando, Florida, to Montego Bay, St. James, landed at the Sangster International Airport on Tuesday (November 2).

A total of 68 passengers arrived on the plane to mark the start of three weekly non-stop flights from Orlando to the island’s tourism capital by the low-fare carrier.

Manager of Airlines and Tour Operators for the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) United States (US) market, Francine Carter-Henry, who was among officials at the airport to welcome the passengers, noted that the Orlando-Montego Bay flight, is among several new routes into Jamaica by Frontier.

“We had their first scheduled flight coming out of Miami earlier this year, now we are happy to launch back-to-back [routes] – Atlanta (November 1), and now Orlando to Montego Bay, and they are now done. We have [flights from] Newark, New Jersey, starting December 17,” she said.

She noted that most of these flights are running three times per week, so persons have the flexibility of being able to take advantage of low fares between Jamaica and the US.

“There is lots of connectivity beyond these gateways, so once you leave Jamaica, getting into the US is very easy going onwards to other major cities,” she pointed out.

Mrs. Carter-Henry said the JTB believes that persons should have choices in terms of how they travel, whether its families, returning residents, or visitors.

“We have more choices than ever, and more affordable choices is what we are aiming to offer,” she added.

International Sales and Marketing Manager of the Frontier Airlines, Alfredo Gonzales, who arrived on the flight, noted that Jamaica was a key part of the airline’s expansion plans.

“There was no doubt in our minds when we decided to grow, that Jamaica was going to be in our plans, and not only has it grown but it is has grown from multiple cities. It started from Miami… and in December we will start Newark, so pretty much the whole northeast coast of the US will be represented in non- stop flights into Montego Bay.

“That is about 100 cities around the US that connect to Montego Bay, so it is not just the east coast, it’s the whole US,” he noted.

Frontier also offers direct flights from Nassau into Montego Bay.

Mr. Gonzales said that the new flights are also ideal for Jamaicans in the diaspora, “because, instead of planning one trip per year at a very high cost, with Frontier’s rates, [persons from] the diaspora can not only come once [but] twice or even three times per year. We have rates so low that it could be a monthly thing if they want”.

He pointed out that Jamaica is an ideal destination for persons who want to step away from the stresses and chaos associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We have gone through two long years of COVID-19, people want to get out, be in nature. They want to be surrounded with culture, beauty and comfort; all the elements that Jamaica offers,” he noted.

For his part, Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Richard Vernon, said “it is very good that we continue to receive these flights and it means that our tourist population is growing [and ] the confidence in Jamaica is increasing”.

“Our responsibility as the Municipal Corporation is to continue to create a friendly environment, one that the tourist can enjoy as well as our locals and to ensure that we continue to develop Montego Bay as a tourism product,” he noted.

Mr. Vernon said that Montego Bay continues to be a popular destination, as it has a lot to offer.

“We have the most [hotel] rooms in the island; we have about 30 per cent of the rooms in Jamaica, and therefore, if persons are looking for places to stay for leisure, Montego Bay is the place and choice for the people,” he said.

Chapter Chairperson of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) in Montego Bay, Nadine Spence, who was among those on hand to welcome the flight, said she was pleased with Frontier’s new route from Orlando into Montego Bay, noting that “it tells the world that Jamaica is open for business and we are happy to take in all new entrants”.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Frontier Airlines serves approximately 120 destinations in the US, Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America.