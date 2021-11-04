Eurowings Discover Begins Twice-Per-Week Direct Flights To Montego Bay

Jamaica has gained new connections to a wider European travel market with the commencement of direct flights via Eurowings Discover from Frankfurt, Germany, to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James.

On Wednesday (November 3), Eurowings Discover made its inaugural flight from the busiest airport by passenger in Germany, in what was a 10-hour and 30-minute journey, to touch down in the Second City at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Some 211 passengers were on board, including crew members, who were from various countries across Europe.

Regional Director of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) in continental Europe, Gregory Shervington, told journalists that the arrival of the plane signals the commencement of nonstop direct service to Montego Bay twice per week.

“Flights are Wednesdays and Saturdays, so it is two days per week for the winter tourist season and that goes on up until April [2022],” he said.

“In terms of seat capacity, Eurowings adds substantial capacity and convenience because they are the only airline offering nonstop service in both directions from Germany to Jamaica now,” he added.

Mr. Shervington said that the airline’s decision to start new flight service from Germany to Jamaica can only bolster the country’s image on the international stage.

“We (Jamaica Tourist Board) continue to pound the pavement. We are going to bring Europe to Jamaica. We have been doing that already and some of the results are reaping fruit. We aim high and we attract those who see it and it pulls a lot of people in,” he noted.

For his part, Eurowings Discover’s Director of Network Airport Relations, Rupert Kraus, said that with the new flight service, there is the capacity to shuttle approximately 15,000 passengers over the winter tourist season to Montego Bay.

“We first had talks five years ago and now it has developed, and Eurowings Discover has made it happen to come to Montego Bay and we believe it’s an important market for the German tourist,” he said.