March 31 Deadline to Register for Voters’ List

The deadline to register for the next Voters’ List is Wednesday, March 31. The list is scheduled to be published on May 31, 2021.

Persons intending to have their name added to the Voters’ List must apply in person at any Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) constituency office. Individuals who register after March 31 will have to wait to be added to the November 30, 2021 list.

Electors who meet the March 31 deadline should expect to receive the newly designed Voter Identification card by mid-June.

The registration process is simple and applicants are asked to come prepared to have their photograph and fingerprints taken. Following the application process, each applicant’s residence must be verified to complete the registration process.

Importantly, individuals who are already on the Voters’ List should not re-apply. The EOJ is however encouraging registered electors who have changed their address to visit the constituency office in the constituency where they currently live and apply for a transfer of registration.

To be eligible for registration, applicants must be a Jamaican or Commonwealth citizen ordinarily resident in Jamaica for at least 12 continuous months prior to registration and must be at least 18 years of age.

The Voters’ List is published twice per year – May 31 and November 30.

In line with Covid-19 protocols, all visitors to EOJ offices are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth, sanitize upon entering offices and observe physical distancing as outlined by the Government of Jamaica.