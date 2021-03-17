Jamaica To Appoint New Poet Laureate

A virtual ceremony to announce the new Poet Laureate of Jamaica will be held today, Wednesday, March 17 at 11:30 a.m.

The Poet Laureate is generally selected from amongst a country’s most esteemed and accomplished poets.

The event is being organised by the National Library of Jamaica (NLJ), an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

It will be streamed live on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Individuals can also join the ceremony by logging on to the Facebook pages of the NLJ; the portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange; the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ); and King’s House.

National Librarian, NLJ, Beverley Lashley told JIS News that nominations for the Poet Laureate of Jamaica are made by public vote submitted on a prescribed form.

She said that the nominations are then considered by a nine-member committee and the Poet Laureate is selected by secret ballot.

Accomplished author, Lorna Goodison was the second nationally appointed Poet Laureate, following Professor Mervyn Morris, who served a three-year term from 2014 to 2017. Ms Goodison demitted office as Poet Laureate in 2020.

Prior to April 2014, there had been two Poets Laureate selected by the Poetry League of Jamaica.

Tom Redcam received the Honour posthumously from 1910 to 1993, while Founder and President of the Poetry League Society of Jamaica, J.E.C. McFarlane, was robed as Poet Laureate at a ceremony held at the Ward Theatre on April 7, 1953. He served in his role until his death in 1962.