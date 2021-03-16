Unavailability Of Switchboard At St. Mary Commercial Office – NWC

The National Water Commission wishes to advise that the Switchboard at its St. Mary Commercial Office is temporarily unavailable due to technical difficulties.

Telephone lines impacted:

876-994-2441, 876- 994-2476, 876-994-2496, 876-994-2851

The Company is currently working to have the issues corrected and switchboard back in service by tomorrow Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

In the interim, customers are invited to utilize the other available NWC communication channels.

These include:

Email access: customercare@nwc.com.jm

NWC website: http://www.nwcjamaica.com

Customers may also utilize the website for checking last bill amounts, view service disruptions as well access various other links for payments and general information.

Additionally, customers may connect with the NWC via our social media platforms:-

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NWCjam

Twitter: http://twitter.com/NWCjam

Instagram http://www.instagram.com/nwcjam

The NWC apologises to its valued customers for any inconvenience caused and thanks them for their understanding.