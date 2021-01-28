Mandeville Regional Hospital To Get Ambulance

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, on Wednesday (January 27), signed off on a cheque for US$84,158.00 to purchase an ambulance.

This has been donated by the Government of Japan to the Mandeville Regional Hospital (MRH) in Manchester to boost the delivery of quality healthcare and emergency response services amid the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The grant funding falls under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Programme (GAGHSP).

In thanking the Japanese Government, Dr. Tufton issued an appeal to the residents of Manchester to take the COVID-19 protocols seriously, as the MRH is now experiencing its amber alert (75 per cent capacity) status.

“The next phase is red – meaning that people are going to have a difficulty accessing the care that they need, whether hospital beds or otherwise. This is why we have had to take the position we have taken to increase restrictions,” he said.

The parish has been placed under increased curfew hours, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily.

“We have to redouble our efforts in order to cauterise and reduce the challenges that we face from COVID-19, for fear of the public health system being overwhelmed and us not being able to respond to save lives,” the Minister said.

Underscoring the significance of the partnership between Jamaica and Japan, Dr. Tufton also expressed thanks to the staff of the hospital, whom he described as a critical part of the response.

“That, combined with infrastructure, such as this ambulance, will again improve efficiency,” the Minister said.

“You continue to be our healthcare heroes and your level of commitment and professionalism are well noted, particularly in these challenging times,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara, underscored his country’s commitment to further enhancing its cooperation with international partners, such as Jamaica, towards achieving universal healthcare in the fight against COVID-19.

“Apart from today’s initiative, hospitals in various regions of Jamaica will receive further boost from the Government of Japan through provision of health and medical equipment under a new agreement signed last June, and this will be handed over in the near future,” Ambassador Fujiwara said.

For her part, Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, described the donation as another positive development in the long-standing and dynamic relationship between both countries.

“The Government of Japan continues to demonstrate its commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship and bonds of cooperation with Jamaica, particularly during this challenging time. Many of these initiatives are specifically aimed at supporting our country’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

The new ambulance will bolster the region’s ageing fleet, especially in Manchester where the ambulance makes more than 300 trips per month. There are some 60,000 visits to the outpatient department annually as well as 35,000 patients seen at the Accident and Emergency ward.