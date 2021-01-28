Red Stripe Experience Will Add To Cultural Assets – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the construction of the Red Stripe Experience museum at the picturesque Rick’s Café in Negril, will add to the country’s cultural assets and boost the country’s tourism product.

“What makes this attraction unique and what I particularly love about it is that it presents a fusion of the island’s natural physical assets and our cultural heritage assets. This is precisely what we need to create a differentiated visitor experience that is uniquely Jamaican that cannot be replicated by others in the globally competitive travel and tourism industry,” he said.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday (January 27).

The project, which is a collaboration with Rick’s Café, will highlight historical aspects of Jamaica and its culture, as well as the history, growth and achievements of Red Stripe Beer on the island.

Features of the museum will include an interactive speaker wall, a gift shop and an entertainment section to be called ‘The Endz”.

Prime Minister Holness said that the Red Stripe Experience promises to be a “unique, museum-type experience that will track nearly 100 years of [the] history of Red Stripe and link its historic Jamaican moments. And what better place to experience it than at the breathtaking Rick’s Café”.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, in his remarks, said that the Red Stripe Experience, which is being done at a cost of nearly US$2 million, will “fit neatly into a new arrangement that we (Government) are working on to ensure that there will be more attractions that will be able to bring more excited visitors to our destination”.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Red Stripe, Luis Prata, said that the project, when completed, will change the landscape of Negril.

“Negril will not just be world-famous for its wonderful seven-mile beach, but will also be known as the home of the Red Stripe Experience. It will be a unique attraction that will allow us to connect with our consumers and tap into the tourism market in an even bigger way,” he noted.

Chief Executive Officer of Rick’s Café, Steve Ellman, for his part, expressed gratitude to the Government stakeholders for the assistance provided in the developmental stages of the Red Stripe Experience idea.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw; Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz; and Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Bertel Moore.

The Red Stripe Experience at Rick’s Cafe is slated to be completed by October of this year.