COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|194
|15,435
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|78
|8,468
|Females
|114
|6,961
|Under Investigation
|2
|6
|AGE RANGE
|2 days to 88 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|14
|826
|Hanover
|6
|354
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|32
|4,467
|Manchester
|28
|865
|Portland
|0
|390
|St. Ann
|12
|1,017
|St. Catherine
|21
|3,107
|St. Elizabeth
|23
|510
|St. James
|36
|1,650
|St. Mary
|11
|457
|St. Thomas
|2
|553
|Trelawny
|2
|443
|
Westmoreland
|7
|796
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,579
|163,156
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|9
|–
|Results Positive
|194
|15,435
|Results Negative
|1,385
|147,709
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|344
|
A 65 year old male from St Catherine
A 66 year old male from St. Ann
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|62
|previously under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|32
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|19
|11,961
|Active Cases
|2,952
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|11
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,975
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|94
|Patients Moderately Ill
|4
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|3
|State Facilities
|30
|Home
|2,839
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|627
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|989
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,712
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|194
|11,871
