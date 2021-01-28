live stream The Joint Select Committee on The National Identification & Registration Bill, 2020 (NIDS) Virtual Townhall Meeting @5:30pm
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Coronavirus
January 28, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 194 15,435  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 78 8,468  
Females 114 6,961  
Under Investigation 2 6  
AGE RANGE 2 days to 88 years  1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 14 826  
Hanover 6 354  
Kingston & St. Andrew 32 4,467  
Manchester 28 865  
Portland 0 390  
St. Ann 12 1,017  
St. Catherine 21 3,107  
St. Elizabeth 23 510  
St. James 36 1,650  
St. Mary 11 457  
St. Thomas 2 553  
Trelawny 2 443  
 

Westmoreland

 

 7 796  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 1,579 163,156  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 9  
Results Positive

 

 194  15,435  
Results Negative

 

 1,385 147,709  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 2 344  

A 65 year old male from St Catherine

 

A 66 year old male from St. Ann

 
Coincidental Deaths 1 62 previously under investigation
Deaths under investigation 1 32  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 19 11,961  
Active Cases

 

 

  2,952    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 11    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 20,975    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 94    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 4    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 12    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 3    
State Facilities 30    
Home 2,839    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 627  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 989  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,712  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 194 11,871  
