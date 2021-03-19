Major Infrastructure Upgrades For Portmore And Montego Bay

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says major infrastructure upgrades are on for Portmore in St. Catherine and Montego Bay, St. James.

Making his contribution to the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thusrsday (March 18), he said part of the works for Portmore will involve the development of a Climate Park, in collaboration with the Portmore Municipal Corporation and the Government’s Climate Change Division.

“As one of Jamaica’s largest residential communities, with a population of over 270,000, the welfare and quality of life of Portmore citizens require focused attention to support its planned parish status. It is important that urban amenities, including requisite managed public space, are developed and retrofitted to prepare for a climate-resilient future,” the Prime Minister said.

The Portmore Climate Park site is located in the town centre on 14 acres of lands owned by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

Mr. Holness said this development “displays our commitment” to urban green spaces and is key to the ‘Park in Every Parish’ initiative, which provides opportunities for health and wellness.

“Through the UDC, we are making the kind of investment in urban spaces to ensure that Jamaica’s recovery is sustainable… and improves the quality of life,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Holness informed that work will be taking place on the 10.5km Long Hill Bypass, which connects Montego Bay to the south coast, via Montpelier.

“The project will improve access from Montego Bay to the May Pen to Williamsfield Leg of Highway 2000,” he told the House.

The Prime Minister said that a drainage study will be undertaken for the Montego Bay perimeter road as part of the road improvement project for the area, to correct perennial flooding, adding that it is an opportunity for various government agencies to collaborate on identifying and addressing the drainage problem there.