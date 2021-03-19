UDC To Undertake Climate-Resilient Projects

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says over the next 12 months the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) will be undertaking several climate-resilient projects across the island.

The infrastructure projects include additional development of the Montego Bay Waterfront, following the completion of the $1.3-billion Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James, and construction of groyne and sill infrastructure to protect current and future investments, scheduled for completion in the 2021/2022 financial year.

According to the Prime Minister, the agency, which attained ISO 9001:2015 certification recently, will soon develop a concept and feasibility studies for the Montego Bay Oceanarium, a Climate and Ocean Living Museum, which will be the first of its kind in the Caribbean.

“This project supports Jamaica’s expansion on its Blue Economy policy direction, and will see the convergence of urban development and environmental management in the tourism capital of Montego Bay,” the Prime Minister said, while making his contribution to the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 18).

Mr. Holness told the House that the focus of the UDC will be on “major climate-resilient infrastructure and sustainable public spaces for residents and visitors”, where it will advance development of the Kingston Harbour Walk, “a comprehensive project” with open space in the form of a 28km linear park from Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston to Port Royal.

The project, he said, will build on the coastal protection, the downtown Kingston Ocean Boulevard seawall, the Palisadoes rock revetments, as well as the revetment between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Rae Town, which is now under construction by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

“This transformative Harbour Walk development will comprise a combination of scenic vistas and parks, a coastal and roadside promenade, providing active and passive spaces for recreational and entertainment purposes.

Economic activity will also flourish with commercial opportunities all along the Walk,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Holness also reported that the Harmony Park in Montego Bay, which was constructed by the UDC, will be opened as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, and that it will be a major feature of the City, built in a sustainable and integrated public space for the people.

“It is a free-access beach park,” he said, which spans 16 acres of open air, complete with a food court, a multipurpose sport court and children’s play area.