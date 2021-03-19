PHOTOS: Minister of Health and Wellness receives COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus March 19, 2021 Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), receives the COVID-19 vaccine, which was administered by Public Health Nurse, Teldra Burrell-Lewis, at the Spanish Town Hospital on March 19. PHOTOS: Minister of Health and Wellness receives COVID-19 vaccine JIS News | Presented by: Related Vaccination Programme Meets 94 Per Cent Of Target For First Week Related COVID-19 Update for Thursday, March 18, 2021 Related Government To Acquire Equipment To Test For Variants Of Viruses Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gives the thumbs up while holding a ‘Just Got My COVID Vaccine’ sign after receiving the injection at the Spanish Town Hospital on March 19. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), listens as Parish Health Promotion Officer, Marcia Stephenson, provides information about the vaccine he will receive, including what to do if he has any adverse reactions. This was shortly before the injection was administered at the Spanish Town Hospital on March 19. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), is registered by Community Health Aide, Marsha Matthie, before receiving his COVID-19 vaccine at the Spanish Town Hospital on March 19. Advertisements