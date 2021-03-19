Advertisement
PHOTOS: Minister of Health and Wellness receives COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus
March 19, 2021
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gives the thumbs up while holding a ‘Just Got My COVID Vaccine’ sign after receiving the injection at the Spanish Town Hospital on March 19.

 

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), listens as Parish Health Promotion Officer, Marcia Stephenson, provides information about the vaccine he will receive, including what to do if he has any adverse reactions. This was shortly before the injection was administered at the Spanish Town Hospital on March 19.

 

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), is registered by Community Health Aide, Marsha Matthie, before receiving his COVID-19 vaccine at the Spanish Town Hospital on March 19.
