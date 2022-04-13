Major Infrastructure Projects At Three High Schools To Be Completed

The Government will complete work on major infrastructure projects at three high schools this fiscal year.
The works involve the construction of two classroom blocks with a total of 12 classrooms and a wastewater project at Black River High, completion of computer labs and a library resource centre at Kingston College, and a wastewater project at Papine High School.
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the announcement during her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 12).
Additionally, she informed that construction will begin on nine major infrastructure projects at Cedric Titus High, Bridgeport High, Holmwood Technical, Exchange All-Age, Westwood High, Albert Town High, Newell High, Mount St. Joseph High and Dias Infant Schools. Fencing and electrical upgrades of several schools across the island will also be undertaken.
Mrs. Williams also informed that procurement for construction services will also be done within the financial year for nine major infrastructure projects at Papine High, Port Antonio High, Denham Town High, Nain High, New Forrest High, Belair High, Aberdeen High, Stony Hill Technical
High and Boundbrook Primary Schools.
“The infrastructure development projects are designed to enhance the teaching and learning environment for our students and teachers across all levels of the education system. The projects are geared towards the elimination of the shift system, the reduction of overcrowding in schools and the provision of quality school spaces,” she said.