SDC Hailed For Implementing Mentorship Programme In Western Hanover

The Social Development Commission (SDC) is being hailed by Western Hanover youth leaders for its implementation of a mentorship programme, which they say will impact the lives of at-risk and unattached youth.

In a recent meeting at the Grand Palladium Resort, Hanover, the youth leaders said many of the social ills that exist within the Jamaican society with young people could be alleviated if “we had” more positive mentors.

“The escalated school fights and behaviours of young people that we see happening across Jamaica are a grave reminder that mentors play an impactful role in youth development,” argued Youth Parliamentarian – Hanover Western Constituency – Sherice Williams.

“Holistic youth development cannot solely be achieved through institutions or within the home but includes the wider community. The African proverb, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’, exemplifies going beyond programmes and having a shared commitment to engage youth productively and constructively that promotes positive outcomes, especially among our unattached and ‘at-risk’ youth,” she said.

Ms. Williams said the youth need positive role models that will nurture, guide, and empower youth to realise their greatest potential.

“I extend high commendations to the Social Development Commission for implementing this programme and the mentors who have dedicated their time and effort to the development of young people. This is a step in the right direction in curing the myriad of issues facing Jamaican youth,” she added.

For his part, Junior Mayor of Hanover, Timothy Kent, said the SDC must be commended along with Member of Parliament, Tamika Davis, for coming up with the mentorship initiative, noting that “this is about rescuing lives and making our communities safer and more productive”.

He added that many young people have simply been clamouring for opportunities and that given the chance, “they can be very productive and an asset” to nation-building.

The SDC Hanover Western Constituency Youth Mentorship Programme was launched on November 25, 2021, under the patronage of the Member of Parliament.

It was designed to stimulate the growth and development of young people in Western Hanover and to empower them through personal and professional development.

A total of 20 young persons successfully completed the programme. These youth are from communities in Western Hanover or are enrolled in an educational institution in the constituency.

Under the programme, youth were provided with an opportunity to receive guidance in setting career goals. They also participated in webinars geared towards exploring the different career fields, job search tools, improving their interpersonal skills and self-confidence. Also, based on their career goals, they were also matched with positive role models, who provided professional and personal development support.

This programme is a joint intervention stemming from the Hanover Western Constituency Priority Plan, which highlights key priorities of the constituency and clearly outlines how these priorities will be addressed within a specified time frame.

Key partners include the SDC, Ms. Davis, the HEART/NSTA Trust, Hanover Youth Innovation Centre, and the National Council on Drug Abuse.