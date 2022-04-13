Deadline Extended For National Quality Awards

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing, agriculture, and service sectors, have until April 30 to register for the National Quality Awards (NQA) programme, being hosted by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ).
The deadline for this year’s staging of the NQA has been extended to allow as many companies as possible to participate in the programme.
The programme was implemented by the BSJ to recognise and reward companies that have demonstrated application of standards and quality in their operations.
NQA Programme Coordinator and Senior Standards Development Officer at the BSJ, Elaine Edwards, said that it is critical for companies to register and be a part of the programme, as it will “provide participants with the opportunity to get a free audit, which will generate a value-added report that can be used by the company in their strategic planning to improve operational efficiency and achieve business excellence”.
To be eligible for the programme, companies must have a valid tax-compliance certificate, be registered with the Companies Office of Jamaica, and with the BSJ/National Compliance Regulatory Authority.
Agriculture-based companies must provide proof of their Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) registration and filing of annual returns, General Consumption Tax (GCT) and all other statutory payments.
Companies that are proven eligible will be assessed on five pillars – organisation focus (involvement in community activities), human resource focus, process management, customer focus, and business results.
Ms. Edwards said that there are many benefits for participating companies. The benefits include, but are not limited to, a free, comprehensive assessment of each company using criteria designed to assist organisations in utilising an aligned approach to organisational performance management, recognition of Jamaican companies among peers and in the society, and improvement of overall organisational effectiveness and capabilities.
Companies interested in participating in the programme should submit their completed applications to the NQA Secretariat via email at nqa@bsj.org.jm, eedwards@bsj.org.jm or ghaynes@bsj.org.jm.
Applications can also be submitted to the BSJ Head Office located at 6 Winchester Road, Kingston 10 or any of the regional offices located in Ocho Rios, Mandeville, Montego Bay and Savanna-la-Mar.
An awards ceremony is being planned for October 13, to recognise the most successful candidates.