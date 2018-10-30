Local Government Month Dedicated to the Less Fortunate

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, addresses the congregation at the National Church Service for the launch of Local Government and Community Development Month 2018, which was held at the St. John’s Parish Church in Black River, St. Elizabeth, on October 28. + - Photo: Serena Grant Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, addresses the congregation at the National Church Service for the launch of Local Government and Community Development Month 2018, which was held at the St. John’s Parish Church in Black River, St. Elizabeth, on October 28. Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says Local Government and Community Development Month 2018 (November) will be dedicated to helping the less fortunate.

“You must always give a listening ear to those who are in need; that is why this year, we have chosen the theme ‘Protecting the Vulnerable, Establishing Hope through Local Governance’, and the only way we can do that, is through the vehicle of local governance,” the Minister said.





He was speaking at the National Church Service for the launch of Local Government and Community Development Month 2018, held at the St. John’s Parish Church in Black River, St. Elizabeth, on Sunday (October 28).

Mr. McKenzie noted that the staff of municipalities across the island will visit infirmaries in the respective parishes.

“We have designated one day in the Month when all the (staff of) Municipal Corporations across the country will spend that day at an infirmary. Whether combing hair, cooking or doing something with the residents of the infirmary. That is a commitment that we have made,” the Minister said.

The Minister also highlighted that the National Housing Trust (NHT) will contribute to the upgrade of infirmaries across the island.

“We (the Ministry) have developed a partnership with the NHT, which will be spending some $220 million to construct several new facilities at our infirmaries,” Mr. McKenzie said.

The upgrading of facilities is also in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to remedy the issue of persons becoming permanent patients in public hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister commended the staff of the St. Elizabeth Infirmary, noting that “they are doing a wonderful job, and that is why we (the Ministry) are committed to ensuring that your efforts are supported”.

He also noted that the Infirmary’s administrative building, located at Santa Cruz in the parish, will be upgraded at a cost of $16 million.