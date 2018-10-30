Gov’t Intends to Ensure That Built Spaces Are Sustainable – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, emphasises a point while addressing residents and other stakeholders attending a town hall meeting at National Heroes Park in Kingston on October 25. The meeting, organised by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), was held to outline the proposed Government Circle Project Development in and around the Park. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, emphasises a point while addressing residents and other stakeholders attending a town hall meeting at National Heroes Park in Kingston on October 25. The meeting, organised by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), was held to outline the proposed Government Circle Project Development in and around the Park. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government Circle Project, proposed for development in and around National Heroes Park in Kingston, will serve as the catalyst for the changes necessary to improve the built environment.

Speaking at a town hall meeting at the Park on October 25 where the project was discussed, Mr. Holness said the Government intends to ensure that “our built spaces are sustainable”.





This, he explained, means ensuring that developments are undertaken in a manner that preserves the environment and any heritage landmarks, and safeguards security and ownership value in property.

The Government Circle Project, being spearheaded by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), will entail the construction of a new building for the Houses of Parliament on a section of the 52-acre Park, and new offices for 14 government ministries and improved housing on some 300 acres of land around the property.

Mr. Holness expressed confidence that the development will improve the lives of residents, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders in the surrounding communities, which include Allman Town, Campbell Town, Woodford Park, and Fletchers Land.

“I am confident that this project will make Jamaica a greater country and place us on a pathway for progress and prosperity,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister indicated that the UDC is involved in several other developments.

He said that work will start on the Closed Harbour Project in Montego Bay in a few months, which will include repair of the groynes (sea defence structures) and buildings.

“I will call it another Emancipation-type Park in Montego Bay. Developments are [also] ongoing [at the] Kingston waterfront. So there are many developments planned,” Mr. Holness added.