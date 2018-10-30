Minister Grange Urges Greater Sport Stakeholder Collaboration

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), speaking with Head of Sport for Development and Peace at the Commonwealth Secretariat, Oliver Dudfield, during the Ministry’s stakeholder forum at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Monday (October 29) + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), speaking with Head of Sport for Development and Peace at the Commonwealth Secretariat, Oliver Dudfield, during the Ministry’s stakeholder forum at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Monday (October 29)



Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is again encouraging sport industry stakeholders to share information that the Ministry can document, particularly in relation to the implementation of Jamaica’s National Sports Policy.

This, she emphasised, is imperative, particularly from persons at the grass-roots level, in ensuring the progression of sports in Jamaica by sharing information on how sport and physical activities are and can be used “to create more impactful outputs and outcomes, including maximising economic gains”.

She was speaking at a stakeholder forum hosted by the Ministry at The Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston on Monday (October 29) under the theme ‘Maximising the Value of Sport to National Development’.

Noting that sports have been pivotal in shaping and building Jamaica as a nation, Ms. Grange argued that without evidence-based information, Jamaica would be at a disadvantage in terms of being able to attract much-needed investments to further boost the sector.

She emphasised stakeholders must seriously look at how the value of sport is measured, as this will significantly assist the Ministry in determining the impact of sport on national development, and better position it to lobby for greater funding support..

Ms. Grange said she anticipated that at the end of the forum, the Ministry and stakeholders would have agreed on a technical assistance and exchange programme to measure the impact of sport on national development.