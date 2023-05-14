Labour Day Activities Also Focusing on Road Safety

Road safety will be one of the focus areas for this year’s Labour Day activities, being organised by the Government.

Approximately 200 pedestrian crossings have been identified for refurbishing, with the most urgent ones to be done on the day.

This was emphasised by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, while speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’- on May 11, at the Agency’s head office in Kingston.

Labour Day will be observed on Tuesday, May 23, under the theme, ‘Plant a Tree for Life – Promoting Climate Change Mitigation, Food Security and Road Safety’.

Minister Grange said Labour Day will be used to highlight the importance of road safety, while describing this as “another important element of sustainable development.”

“The high level of road fatalities continues to be of major concern and can only be lowered with the concerted effort of all Jamaicans, as most of the fatalities are avoidable,” she noted.

Consequently, the Minister said citizens can participate in the erection of road signs and painting of pedestrian crossings, especially those situated near schools.

She informed that the National Road Safety Unit, in consultation with the National Works Agency (NWA) and the respective Municipal Corporations, will determine the pedestrian crossings to be refurbished on Labour Day.

“There is a list of pedestrian crossings that has been provided by the National Road Safety Council that are located near various schools across the island. You can assist in having those painted,” Ms. Grange advised.

However, the Minister emphasised the importance of persons seeking approval from the NWA prior to painting crossings.

“Make contact with your parish National Works Agency [office], because there is a proper way to paint a pedestrian crossing,” she said.

Ms. Grange also urged citizens “to reach out to the NWA and to the school principals, to indicate that you are willing and able to assist in the painting or repainting of the pedestrian crossings near your schools.”

“The Road Safety Council is emphasising how important it is for us to be safe on our roads and we certainly want to focus on our children being safe and… able to cross the road when they leave school or are going to school,” she said.

Volunteers are asked to register their projects via the online registration form on the JIS Website – www.jis.gov.jm.