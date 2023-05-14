Residents Of St. James Urged to Unite in The Fight Against Crime

Residents of St. James are being urged to unite in the fight against criminal activities and assist law enforcement efforts in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

This call comes from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

He was speaking on Saturday (May 13) during a tour of Mount Salem in St. James that has experienced a flare up in murders and shootings in recent weeks, despite being a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO).

Dr. Chang said a greater level of community stakeholder collaboration will improve the police’s intelligence gathering capabilities, thereby enabling swifter arrests and prosecutions.

“I’ll ask the community to cooperate with the police in all aspects, from information and intelligence to if the police advise you to take some precaution,” he stated.

“Collaboration means, not only providing information, but also cooperation because, sometimes the police in identifying the problem, look at the source and see that retaliation is coming. When they advise citizens to take precautions, to protect themselves, I urge citizens to accept the advice of the police,” the Minister added.

Notwithstanding the current spate murders and shootings, the ZOSO in Mount Salem remains largely effective in reducing crime and gangs in the community, according to Dr. Chang.

He pointed out that there have been less than 10 murders over the ZOSO’s six-year duration.

The Minister noted that the initiative’s “clear, hold and build” strategy reflects the Government’s commitment to root out dangerous gangs and high levels of violence.

“The policy of the Government is still to separate the violence producers and disrupt the gangs from the community,” Dr. Chang stated, while assuring that the Administration is “going to do everything to find the perpetrators and to urge citizens to give cooperation in identifying them.”

Meanwhile, Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Area One, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers, told journalists that there are strong leads in relation to apprehending the alleged perpetrators involved in the recent crimes.

He said technology is being employed, in addition to intelligence gathering and residents’ cooperation, to assist investigators in advancing the cases.

“We know who we’re targeting, we know where they’re likely to be; and we just want to tell the community to continue to support us,” ACP Chambers emphasised.

The day’s tour also took Dr. Chang and members of Area One to sections of Hanover and Trelawny to assess the crime situation.