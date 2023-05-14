Private Sector and Business Community Encouraged to Support Labour Day Activities

Members of the private sector and business community are being encouraged to support Labour Day 2023 activities, on May 23.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in making the call, emphasised that “we need your support.”

“Not only are we asking you to plan your own programme, but we are also asking you to give the Secretariat the support and the resources that we need to assist persons who have registered projects,” Ms. Grange said.

“We are asking you to donate. You can donate paint. You can donate tools. You can donate gears. Whatever you can contribute,” she added.

The Minister further said there will be a need for adequate refreshments and hospitality for participants in activities islandwide, including the National Labour Day Project, a tree planting exercise along Highway 2000 in the vicinity of Hartlands Road, Old Harbour, St. Catherine.

This will be led by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who will be accompanied by Portfolio Ministers of the Ministries spearheading the project.

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, is also expected to participate in the exercise

Ms. Grange was speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the Agency’s head office in Kingston, on May 11.

Labour Day will be observed under the theme – ‘Plant a Tree for Life – Promoting Climate Change Mitigation, Food Security and Road Safety’.

The planning and administration of the activities for the day and along with Workers’ Week, fall under the purview of the National Labour Day Secretariat in the Ministry.

Ms. Grange said over 500 volunteers are expected to participate in the national project.

She said consequent on the level of participation anticipated, “we want you [the business community and private sector] to just come on board.”

“Please get involved and please contribute to this effort,” Minister Grange emphasised.

Project Director for the Secretariat for Commemorative Activities in the Ministry, Lenford Salmon, said the support of media partners is also being sought to inform and mobilise the participation of persons across the wider society in activities islandwide.

He indicated that some have already responded positively, while adding that the Secretariat will be approaching other media entities to assist with publicity.

Volunteers for the National Project are being asked to register with the National Labour Day Secretariat by sending an email to labourday@mcges.gov.jm or calling 876-499-1090 or 876-398-4880.

Persons wishing to register projects may do so by visiting the Jamaica Information Service’s website at www.jis.gov.jm