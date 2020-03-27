KSAMC Accepting Applications For Licences By Email

Story Highlights The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is advising the public that all applications for barbers, hairdressers, beauty therapists, signs and billboards must now be submitted via email.

“Applications must be sent to compliance@ksamc.gov.jm. What the compliance team will do is take the application and verify it and communicate back to the person the cost to be paid,” Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams told JIS News.

Application forms can also be requested via email.

Payment for applications must be done online or through in-branch deposit to the KSAMC’s current account, Bank of Nova Scotia, Account # 100423211 at the Scotia Centre Branch. Once payment is made, individuals must email confirmation of payment to citytreasurerdepartment@gmail.com with the reference number for online transfers or a scanned copy of the receipt slip issued by the bank teller.

The KSAMC has listed the processing time for transfers to its bank account from respective financial institutions as 10 minutes for Bank of Nova Scotia and 24 to 48 hours for National Commercial Bank, Jamaica National Bank, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank and First Global Bank.

The processing time of the applications and the amount to be paid will vary based on the application and the size and type of sign or billboard.

“Turnaround time is dependent on the nature of the applications. A lot of these have to do with renewals, and those are easier because these signs are already up and they would basically pay a renewal fee,” Mayor Williams noted.

“The new ones would have to be examined by the compliance team, then they will be sent, if needs be, to the Building and Town Planning Department, because the erection of certain signs would require approval from that department as well,” he added.

Mayor Williams told JIS News that the new measures for the application of licences are temporary and are aimed at limiting traffic at the KSAMC, in keeping with the Government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The office is still open, but we are encouraging people who are doing certain transactions to, as much as possible, conduct them online. We are still trying to do as much as we can and at the same time, limit the traffic in compliance with social distancing measures,” he added.

For additional information and assistance, persons may contact the KSAMC at any of the following numbers 876-922-8647-8; 876-922-4320; 876-967-4195; 876-967-0585.