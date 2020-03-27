House Approves MOCA Regulations

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (Code of Conduct and Disciplinary Procedure) Regulations 2020 was passed in the House of Representatives on March 24.

The Regulations now give effect to the provisions of the MOCA Act, which include the establishment of MOCA as a statutory law-enforcement agency with operational independence and authority.

In his address to the House, National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said key provisions outlined in the Regulations include a code of conduct, disciplinary procedures, sanctions and an appeal process.

“As an Agency mandated to investigate serious crimes, it dictates that officers who are carrying out investigations must not be of a questionable character. They must not be connected to any activity that can implicate them and, by extension, the Agency,” he said.

In detail, it provides for the establishment of a Code of Conduct and responsibilities of officers in relation to the Code of Conduct, official duties of an officer, responsibilities of senior officers, deportment, conflict of interest, financial disclosure by an officer, non-participation in investigation or prosecution of a matter. Officers will be held accountable for any contravention.

Other provisions are use of official position with the Agency for private gain, participation in demonstrations, participation in political campaigns, and confidentiality and information security.

Also included in the regulations is the prohibition of officers from participating in demonstrations and political campaigns.

“In recognising the mandate of MOCA to investigate major organised crime and corruption, it is critical that the integrity of the organisation is unblemished. It is, therefore, important that clear guidelines for officers are established and enforced,” the National Security Minister emphasised.

The Regulations also outline disciplinary procedures and sanctions for officers found guilty of misconduct. There is also an appeal process.

MOCA will be dedicated to combatting serious crimes, in collaboration with other local and foreign law-enforcement agencies and strategic partners.

The Agency will have a dedicated and specialised team that will investigate and prosecute the complex cases that are characteristic of organised criminal networks.