Prime Minister Calls On Persons To Conserve Water

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has called on persons not to waste water as the nation continues its fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

With schools out, children at home, workplaces reducing their opening hours and allowing employees to work from home, and citizens urged to wash their hands more often, which has increased the demand in water for domestic purposes, the Prime Minister says it is important for Jamaicans not to waste the precious commodity.

“It is important that citizens exercise discretion. We cannot be wasting water in this period,” Mr. Holness emphasised during the COVID-19 Digital Town Hall at Jamaica House on Thursday (March 26).

“In this period of time, the NWC will exercise great levels of discretion to ensure that all Jamaicans have access to water,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Holness said it is also important that every citizen play his or her part in turning off taps when they are not in use, “making sure that you don’t have any leaks in your home, and reporting leaks so that we can conserve on water”.

He was joined by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke; and President, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Keith Duncan.