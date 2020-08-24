Kingston Revenue Service Centre to reopen

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public that its Kingston Revenue Service Centre at King Street will reopen for regular business on Monday August 24, 2020. The Corporate Head Office at East Street will however remain closed on Monday

August 24, 2020 due to the unforeseen rescheduling of the Ministry of Health and Wellness supervised deep cleaning and sanitization exercise.

TAJ will continue to enforce its health and safety measures in keeping with public health and safety guidelines to support the Government’s efforts to contain the spread of corona virus. This means:

• Staff in Tax Offices will continue to work in protective gear

• Increased cleaning and sterilizing of high traffic surfaces at our locations daily

• Hand sanitization regimen and temperature checks for both staff and customers, at all points of entry throughout TAJ’s operations

• The mandatory wearing of masks

• Maintaining the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet

• Cooperating with the instructions of security personnel and staff at our Tax Offices

Persons are being reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, these include filing and payment of business related taxes and fees, payment of Property Tax, Traffic Tickets, Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fee and Driver’s Licence Renewal Fee.

Tax Administration Jamaica apologizes for any inconvenience caused, as it takes the necessary precautions to ensure a safe environment for its team members and clients.

For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.