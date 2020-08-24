Night courts suspended in parishes impacted by new curfew measures

The Judiciary of Jamaica is advising the public that night courts in St. Catherine, Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Thomas and Clarendon have been suspended with immediate effect as a result of the new curfew measures imposed in these parishes.
Persons who had matters scheduled for night courts in the aforementioned parishes are being asked to contact the respective courts for further information:
|COURTS
|TELEPHONE NUMBERS
|EMAIL ADDRESSES
|St. Catherine Parish Court
|876-633-7103
876-613-4018
|stcatherine.rmc@rmc.gov.jm
|Clarendon Parish Court
|876-613-8199
|clarendonpc@rmc.gov.jm
|Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court (Criminal Division)
|876-613-3512
|corporatearea.criminalcourt@rmc.gov.jm
|Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court (Civil Division and Tax Court)
|876-613-3422
|corporatearea.civilcourt@rmc.gov.jm
|St. Thomas Parish Court
|876-579-8182
876-982-1711
876-613-8293
|stthomas@rmc.gov.jm
Persons may also visit our websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm for information.
The Judiciary continues to encourage its staff members and also members of the public to practice proper hygiene and to adhere to the protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.