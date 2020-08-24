Advertisement
JIS News
Night courts suspended in parishes impacted by new curfew measures

Justice
August 24, 2020
Written by: Court Administration Division

The Judiciary of Jamaica is advising the public that night courts in St. Catherine, Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Thomas and Clarendon have been suspended with immediate effect as a result of the new curfew measures imposed in these parishes.

Persons who had matters scheduled for night courts in the aforementioned parishes are being asked to contact the respective courts for further information:

COURTS TELEPHONE NUMBERS EMAIL ADDRESSES
St. Catherine Parish Court 876-633-7103

876-613-4018

 stcatherine.rmc@rmc.gov.jm
Clarendon Parish Court 876-613-8199 clarendonpc@rmc.gov.jm
Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court (Criminal Division) 876-613-3512

 

 corporatearea.criminalcourt@rmc.gov.jm

 
Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court (Civil Division and Tax Court) 876-613-3422 corporatearea.civilcourt@rmc.gov.jm
St. Thomas Parish Court 876-579-8182

876-982-1711

876-613-8293

 

 stthomas@rmc.gov.jm

 

Persons may also visit our websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm for information.

The Judiciary continues to encourage its staff members and also members of the public to practice proper hygiene and to adhere to the protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

