Jamaica records 116 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Jamaica recorded its highest number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases for a day, with 116 persons testing positive as at Sunday (August 23).

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica is now 1,529.

The newly confirmed cases are 68 females and 48 males, with ages ranging from 17 to 85 years.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, provided details during a virtual press conference from his Ministry, in New Kingston, on Sunday (August 23).

The cases were recorded in Kingston & St. Andrew with 51; St. Thomas, 10; St. Catherine, 37; Clarendon, seven; St. Elizabeth , one; Hanover, one; St. Ann, two; St Mary, two; Manchester, four; and Westmoreland, one.

Five of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one was imported from the United Kingdom and 110 cases are under investigation.

In terms of recoveries, The Minister said two additional cases have recovered and were released from care. Total recoveries are now at 819, and 71 per cent of patients were repatriated to their countries of origin.

Regarding active cases, there are now 622 (40.7 per cent) active cases currently under observation. There are four moderately ill patients and four critically ill at this time.

As at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, of the 315 COVID-19 beds, 73 are currently occupied in hospitals across the island, with the greatest admission at the Kingston Public Hospital and University Hospital of the West Indies.