Laura continues to move just offshore the southern coast of Cuba…Flash Flood Warning in effect for all parishes

The Meteorological Service has:

Continued the Flash Flood Warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James, Trelawny, St. Ann, St. Mary, Portland, St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew.

Upgraded the Flash Flood Watch to a Flash Flood Warning for low lying and flood prone areas of all other parishes.

Effective until 8:00 p.m. today.

At 4:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 20.8 degrees North, longitude 78.9 degrees West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 33 km/h, and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move over the Caribbean Sea just offshore the southern coast of Cuba today, and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 km/h with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by early Tuesday.

As Laura continues to move just south of Cuba its impact will continue to affect Jamaica through to later this evening.

The forecast is for moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to continue to affect sections of all parishes, this morning and continuing through to later this evening.

With the heavy showers and thunderstorms rainfall amounts could reach at least 100 to 150 mm.

Strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms are likely especially over northern parishes today.

Fishers and other small craft operators who are in port are advised not to venture out as seas conditions will continue deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING means flooding has been reported or will occur shortly. Motorists and pedestrians should not attempt to cross flooded roadways or other low-lying areas as strong currents are likely. Residents in low-lying areas should be on the alert for rising waters and be ready to move quickly to higher ground.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Meanwhile…

Hurricane Warnings discontinued for Marco but dangerous storm surge still anticipated

At 4:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Marco was located near latitude 27.6 degrees North, longitude 88.2 degrees West. Marco is moving toward the northwest near 17 km/h. Marco is forecast to approach the coast of Louisiana this afternoon, and then turn westward and move very close to the coast of Louisiana through Tuesday night.

Data from the Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph 95 km/h with higher gusts. Further weakening is expected, and Marco is forecast to become a tropical depression late on Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Marco is not a threat to Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.