Justice Training Institute Urges Students To Keep On Track With Studies

Director and Principal of the Justice Training Institute (JTI), Karen Campbell Bascoe, is encouraging course participants to use personal scheduling methods to keep on track with their studies and assignments.

The principal’s recommendation comes as classes have resumed at the Institute for the month of April through an online platform.

“We resumed training for our academic programmes, including the Deputy Clerks of Court qualifying course, the customised training in paralegal studies for the Attorney General’s Chambers and the diploma in paralegal studies programme,” Mrs. Campbell Bascoe told JIS News.

“Those three resumed from the week of April 1 and we had classes on all three days of that week and on Saturday. We will continue with the online delivery until we are able to resume face-to-face classes,” she noted.

Training is also in progress for Justices of the Peace (JP), with at least three sets of sessions done for Clarendon and Manchester as well as for personnel in the Lay Magistrates Courts.

Mrs. Campbell Bascoe said the JTI understands the challenges students are facing at this time and continues to encourage them to do their best with the new mode of operation for classes.

“I want to encourage students; notwithstanding the periods of uncertainty and some disarray, we want to ask you to just get back on track in terms of your studies. It is important for you to push through and use this period as a time to get as much done,” she said.

“We ask that you do some scheduling, so that you would not only be able to attend classes but also complete work while you are at home and while you are monitoring and managing other private activities,” she advised.

Meanwhile, the JTI Principal told JIS News that students have been engaging and working well with facilitators online.

She is encouraging persons who are having challenges accessing the online platform to contact the Institute for guidance.

“I encourage students to let us know if they are experiencing challenges instead of staying away from the classroom environment that we have created online. We know some students have to be using their phones, which, for some of them, means that they have to purchase credit.

“But I encourage you to continue and complete your programme, notwithstanding these extra challenges you have been facing in terms of access and rescheduling, because at the end of the tunnel there is a pot of gold,” Mrs. Campbell Bascoe said.

The JTI provides training for justice sector workers, JPs and individuals from entities not related to justice.