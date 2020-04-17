PM Holness Statement on Movement of Media in St. Catherine Lockdown

Following extensive debate on the measures in Parliament late last night and further consultations and review which are still ongoing to finalize the Gazette of the Orders, the Government of Jamaica is indicating:

1. The final Gazette to be published tonight. Media personnel will remain exempted and will be allowed to move about in pursuit of their mandate during the period of lock down in the parish of St. Catherine.

2. Protocols will be established in the Orders to protect the identity and privacy of persons affected by the COVID19 virus, as well as the health workers conducting contact tracing investigations and testing.

3. Special protocols will be proposed and discussed with the media associations to ensure that public health operations are not impeded during coverage. These protocols will also reinforce practices to ensure the personal safety of media personnel, persons affected by the virus and health personnel.