Health Ministry Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Story Highlights The Ministry of Health & Wellness has been advised that one of its employees assigned to the Head Offices has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kingston & St. Andrew Health Department will continue to interview, sample and test other staff members, who would have had close contact with the employee in the last 14 days.

The Ministry’s National Health Emergency Operation Centre, which has been managing the national response to COVID-19 will continue to operate and functionaries will work remotely and/or work from the Centre as required.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has been advised that one of its employees assigned to the Head Offices has tested positive for COVID-19.

In keeping with its own established protocol for infection prevention and control, the Ministry has decided to suspend operations at the Head Office Buildings in New Kingston on Friday, April 17, 2020.

This suspension of operation will allow for a sanitization exercise in all the buildings. Counselling for staff members has begun and will continue as necessary. Contact tracing at the head office has commenced and some members of staff, including the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Dunstan Bryan has been home-quarantined.

The Kingston & St. Andrew Health Department will continue to interview, sample and test other staff members, who would have had close contact with the employee in the last 14 days.

The Ministry’s National Health Emergency Operation Centre, which has been managing the national response to COVID-19 will continue to operate and functionaries will work remotely and/or work from the Centre as required.

The Head Offices are scheduled to re-open for normal operation on Monday, April 20, 2020.