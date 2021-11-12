Jubilee And Stony Hill Markets To Reopen By February

The Jubilee and Stony Hill markets, which are undergoing rehabilitation, are slated for reopening by the end of February 2022, says Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams.

He was addressing the recent council meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

Mayor Williams said that approximately $50 million is being spent on the renovations.

He noted that the work being undertaken on the Jubilee Market, located in downtown Kingston, is approximately 80 per cent complete.

He said that the reopening, “by sometime early January or February… should assist us with the issue of order along certain sections of that area [including] West Street and West Queens Street and sections of Orange Street”.

“It could open, but there are some final touches that we believe would be very useful for the smooth and orderly operation of that facility, and so the City Engineer’s Department is tasked to complete that,” he pointed out.

Turning to the Stony Hill Market in St. Andrew, Mayor Williams said that the sanitary convenience has been completed.

“There are some renovations that need to take place within the market itself to our satisfaction and we are pursuing that, so by the end of February, we should have completed the Jubilee Market [and] the Stony Hill Market,” he said.