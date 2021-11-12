JIS News
PHOTOS: Government Electrical Regulator Public Consultation

Energy
November 12, 2021
Chair of the Steering Committee, Government Electrical Regulator (GER) Secretariat, Sandra Graham, speaking at a virtual GER public consultation, held recently. The GER, which replaces the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI), is responsible for the regulation of the electrical inspection process; the licensing of electricians and electrical inspectors, including making recommendations for renewal and revocation; and monitoring work done by the inspectors.
