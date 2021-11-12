PHOTO: Farewell Reception For JET Participants

Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara (front row, centre) is surrounded by participants in the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme, at a farewell reception for this year’s beneficiaries held on November 11 at the Residence of the Ambassador in St. Andrew. Sharing in the occasion are Ambassador Officer in Charge of the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Janice Miller (front row, second right); and Assistant Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education Youth and Information, Dr. Clover Hamilton Flowers (front row, right).