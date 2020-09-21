JSIF to host virtual Stakeholders Sensitisation Public Forum

Key stakeholders in the agriculture and tourism sectors will be engaged on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 between 10:00 am and 12:00 noon at a virtual sensitisation public forum to be hosted by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) under its Rural Economic Development Initiative II (REDI II).

The primary objective of the Project is to create economic opportunities in agriculture and tourism for entrepreneurs across Jamaica.

The main speakers at the forum will include; representatives from the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

There will be comprehensive coverage of the forum on several media platforms. Live stream coverage will be facilitated on the Jamaica Information Service website as well as several social media platforms.

Additionally, excerpts of the forum will be aired live on Radio Jamaica 94 FM’s Hotline programme between the hours of 10:10 am and 12:00 Noon. The Rural Economic Development Initiative, phase II is funded by The World Bank under a loan agreement with the Government of Jamaica.

Targeted stakeholders are invited to join the various social media platforms for additional information about the project.