Education Ministry praises St. Andrew High School leadership

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Grace McLean, has praised the leadership of the St. Andrew High School for Girls for maintaining its reputation as an institution of academic excellence, spiritual formation and character development.

“The achievements of your students – past and present – would not have been possible without the dedication, hard work and sturdy foundation laid by your former principals and staff, as well as the strong support and partnership with parents, alumni and the community over the years,” she said.

Dr. McLean, who was representing new portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, was speaking at the virtual 95th Anniversary Service of the St Andrew High School for Girls on Monday (September 21).

She noted that the collaborative efforts and dedication of the school alumni, parents, teachers and students have led to the noteworthy achievements of the school over the past nine and a half decades.

“This school has had an illustrious journey – from its humble beginnings born out of a shared vision of collaboration of past leaders of what was then the Presbyterian Church in Jamaica and the Wesleyan Methodist Church… . Indeed, you have been faithful to the vision, principles and values of your founders,” she said.

Highlighting the theme for the anniversary celebration, ‘Exploring new territories…Embracing change’, Dr. McLean noted that it aptly speaks to the imperatives of the current times.

“All of us are being forced to embrace change in one form or another – from the technological tools that we use, to developing new paradigms. This has been especially thrown into sharp focus by the challenges of the pandemic that we are faced with,” she added.

She expressed confidence that the school’s leaders and wider school community “will continue to rise to the challenges and continue to mould the minds and character of your students into being great contributors to nation building”.

The Acting Permanent Secretary noted that the Ministry is particularly impressed with the leadership of Acting Principal, Keeva Ingram, for the approach she has taken in ensuring that the tradition of excellence continues.

“We are confident that this institution will continue to do well as you continue to make your mark in society,” she said.