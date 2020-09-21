COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, September 20, 2020

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 155 5,143 SEX CLASSIFICATION Males 70 2,330 Females 83 2,792 Under Investigation 2 21 AGE RANGE 2 years to 93 years 1 day to 104 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES St. Catherine 9 1,203 Kingston & St. Andrew 59 1,899 St. Thomas 1 348 Portland 9 231 St. Mary 8 123 St. Ann 7 182 Trelawny 0 59 St. James 35 320 Hanover 2 52 Westmoreland 11 65 St. Elizabeth 8 115 Manchester 5 242 Clarendon 1 304 COVID-19 TESTING Samples Tested 629 72,956 Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 7 Results Positive 155 5,143 Results Negative 474 67,755 Results Pending 0 58 DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 3* 70 Coincidental Deaths 0 4 Deaths under investigation 1 6 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 57 1,407 Active Cases 3,583 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 11 Number in Home Quarantine 23,784 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised 124 Patients Moderately Ill 29 Patients Critically Ill 7 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Imported 0 469 Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 263 Contacts of Confirmed Cases 2 732 Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236 Under Investigation 153 3,443

*Details of the New Deaths:

• A 69 year old male of a St. Catherine address.

• A 56 year old female of a Portland address, who also had comorbidities.

• A 52 year old female of a St. Ann address who also had comorbidities.