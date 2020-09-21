COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, September 20, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|155
|5,143
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|70
|2,330
|Females
|83
|2,792
|Under Investigation
|2
|21
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 93 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|St. Catherine
|9
|1,203
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|59
|1,899
|St. Thomas
|1
|348
|Portland
|9
|231
|St. Mary
|8
|123
|St. Ann
|7
|182
|Trelawny
|0
|59
|St. James
|35
|320
|Hanover
|2
|52
|Westmoreland
|11
|65
|St. Elizabeth
|8
|115
|Manchester
|5
|242
|Clarendon
|1
|304
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|629
|72,956
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|7
|Results Positive
|155
|5,143
|Results Negative
|474
|67,755
|Results Pending
|0
|58
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|70
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|4
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|6
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|57
|1,407
|Active Cases
|3,583
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|11
|Number in Home Quarantine
|23,784
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|124
|Patients Moderately Ill
|29
|Patients Critically Ill
|7
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|469
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|263
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|2
|732
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|153
|3,443
*Details of the New Deaths:
• A 69 year old male of a St. Catherine address.
• A 56 year old female of a Portland address, who also had comorbidities.
• A 52 year old female of a St. Ann address who also had comorbidities.