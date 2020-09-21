Advertisement
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, September 20, 2020

Coronavirus
September 21, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 155 5,143
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 70 2,330
Females 83 2,792
Under Investigation 2 21
AGE RANGE 2 years to 93 years 1 day to 104 years

 
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
St. Catherine 9 1,203
Kingston & St. Andrew 59 1,899
St. Thomas 1 348
Portland 9 231
St. Mary 8 123
St. Ann 7 182
Trelawny 0 59
St. James 35 320
Hanover 2 52
Westmoreland 11 65
St. Elizabeth 8 115
Manchester 5 242
Clarendon 1 304
COVID-19 TESTING    
Samples Tested

 

 629 72,956
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 7  
Results Positive

 

 155 5,143
Results Negative

 

 474 67,755
Results Pending

 

 0 58
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 3* 70

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 4

 
Deaths under investigation 1 6
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 57 1,407
Active Cases   3,583
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 11  
Number in Home Quarantine 23,784  
     
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 124  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 29  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 7  
     
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 469
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 263
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 2 732
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 153 3,443

 

*Details of the New Deaths:

• A 69 year old male of a St. Catherine address.
• A 56 year old female of a Portland address, who also had comorbidities.
• A 52 year old female of a St. Ann address who also had comorbidities.

