JFB Ambulances Equipped With Protective Gear

Story Highlights Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Commissioner, Stewart Beckford, said the entity’s ambulances are equipped to transport persons displaying respiratory and flu-like symptoms.

“We have worked out a protocol with the Ministry of Health [and Wellness] as to how we treat with an individual who may be displaying flu-like symptoms,” he said.

“We have also procured some protective equipment or gear for our firefighters. These include gloves, goggles, masks and protective gowns. So they are equipped,” he added.

Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Commissioner, Stewart Beckford, said the entity’s ambulances are equipped to transport persons displaying respiratory and flu-like symptoms.

“We have worked out a protocol with the Ministry of Health [and Wellness] as to how we treat with an individual who may be displaying flu-like symptoms,” he said.

“We have also procured some protective equipment or gear for our firefighters. These include gloves, goggles, masks and protective gowns. So they are equipped,” he added.

Commissioner Beckford was addressing a special meeting held recently at the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development in Kingston.

The meeting was convened with Ministry officials, the Board of Supervision, matrons from infirmaries, Mayors and Chief Executive Officers of municipal corporations, and representatives of agencies under the Ministry, to discuss their response to COVID-19.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said that the JFB will provide ambulance assistance to infirmaries in parishes where the service is available. These include Trelawny, St. James, Hanover, Westmoreland and St. Catherine.

For parishes without JFB ambulance service, the Minister said that contact has been initiated with private operators to provide support to infirmaries as needed.

Access to infirmaries and golden age homes has been restricted as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect residents, who are particularly vulnerable.

Mr. McKenzie expressed confidence in the preparedness of agencies under the Ministry and urged Jamaicans to play their part in protecting themselves and others against the virus.

“This is the time when we, collectively… should become a part of this crusade to work to alleviate or to minimise the effects of the virus.

“I am confident that the local authorities possess the requisite responsibility and skills under the circumstances to work to achieve the objective,” he said.