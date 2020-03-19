CAD Establishes Emergency Call Centre

Story Highlights The Court Administration Division (CAD) has established an Emergency Call Centre to facilitate ease of access for Jamaicans to the Courts for information.

This forms part of additional measures being considered and implemented at the Parish Courts to ensure easy access, while maintaining the safety of staff, in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Acting Director of Client Services, Communication and Information at the CAD, Kadiesh Fletcher, is encouraging the public to take advantage of the service to address Justice-related matters.

The Court Administration Division (CAD) has established an Emergency Call Centre to facilitate ease of access for Jamaicans to the Courts for information.

This forms part of additional measures being considered and implemented at the Parish Courts to ensure easy access, while maintaining the safety of staff, in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Acting Director of Client Services, Communication and Information at the CAD, Kadiesh Fletcher, is encouraging the public to take advantage of the service to address Justice-related matters.

“We are encouraging persons to call the numbers 876-926-3750, 876-613-8100 and 876-754-8337. Persons may call these numbers between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday to get information on the various matters they may have,” Ms. Fletcher said.

Meanwhile, the CAD is also advising members of the public who have applied for Spirit Licences at the Corporate Area Parish Court, Criminal Division (Half-Way Tree) not to come to the court.

“All applicants will be informed of the outcome of their applications by telephone and the next steps to be taken in relation to their application. This is all in an effort to limit the number of persons coming onto the building and to facilitate us practising social distancing,” Ms. Fletcher explained.

The CAD regrets the inconvenience that this particular measure will cause and wishes to reassure the public that this is in the best interest of staff and members of the public in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.