Government To Monitor Distributive Trade

Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, says the National Compliance Regulatory Authority and the Consumer Affairs Commission will be increasing visits to supermarkets and to other entities within the distributive trade, to ensure that prices for goods are stable.

“We are and will continue to monitor trade. We have a taskforce here and we will continue to keep track of the situation and increase our visits to supermarkets. We are going to pay keen attention to prices,” he said.

Mr. Green, who was speaking at a recent meeting with stakeholders within the distributive trade at the Ministry’s Hope Gardens offices in Kingston to discuss strategies to safeguard businesses, against the background of the coronavirus (COVID-19), said there is no need for any widescale increase in prices.

“Right now, oil prices are falling, which we anticipate will have a positive impact on most of our companies and retailers in terms of pricing. Pricing has to be balanced. We will be keeping a check on what is happening and we will be providing regular updates to the country,” the State Minister said.

“The Government, as well as members of the private sector, are taking the potential impact of COVID-19 seriously and are putting the necessary measures in place to protect the country’s food supplies,” he added.

Meanwhile, President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (JMEA), Richard Pandohie, said the advent of COVID-19 has created a glut in many commodities on the world market, including oil.

“Those prices have been coming down, which will benefit our manufacturers at some point in time. At this point, we see no need for price increase. Please do not make any price increase at this time. We need to be our brother’s and sister’s keeper. Do not engage in price gouging. This is not the time to make a profit off the back of a crisis,” he emphasised.

Noting the increased demand for sanitisers, Mr. Pandohie said local manufacturers are seeking to satisfy this demand.

“I am very proud of some of the local manufacturers that have stepped up with sanitisers being made locally. They are excellent and fit the required criteria to battle COVID-19, and those are increasingly coming on the shelves,” he informed.

The President urged calm among consumers, saying. “Please do not panic and start stockpiling items. Every time you take excess of something, you deny another person the protection also,” the President said.