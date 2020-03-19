LAC Advises Clients To Make Contact By Phone, Email

Story Highlights The Legal Aid Council (LAC) is advising members of the public to contact the entity by telephone, email or via social media, in order to access justice services.

The Council’s call comes in light of measures announced by Government to contain the risk of transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19), including that all non-essential work in both the private and public sectors should, where possible, be conducted from home.

Executive Director at the LAC, Hugh Faulkner, in an interview with JIS News, said that persons can call in if they have matters for which they need urgent legal advice or criminal case assignment.

“The Council has made available five numbers that our citizens can call and get help – 876-584-3948, 876-361-2561, 876-276-7544, 876-595-6412 and 876-565-6372. Persons who dial these numbers will make contact with lawyers and the Administrator of the Council, who, if it’s not just for an assignment, will refer the caller to an attorney,” he noted.

“Persons may also contact us at our website, which is legalaidcouncil.moj.gov.jm; follow us on Instagram @legalaidcounciljamaica; or email for assistance at aid.legal@moj.gov.jm,” Mr. Faulkner added.

Also, in light of the restriction on public gatherings of no more than 20 people in one space, the justice fair scheduled for Friday (March 19) in Mandeville has been postponed in the interest of public safety.

“As soon as the situation stabilises and the directives are given to resume full activity, we will continue,” Mr. Faulkner said, while apologising for any inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, the LAC Executive Director is expressing gratitude to the lawyers working with the Council during this time in order to continue to provide justice services to those in need.

He implored them to take the necessary precautions when interacting with clients.

“I would advise that persons in custody keep your distance from the attorney and, likewise, the attorney, keep your distance from the client.

“The courteous greetings, such as handshakes, we ask that those be suspended. As best and as safely as possible, we seek to ensure that access to justice is maintained,” Mr. Faulkner added.

The LAC is a statutory entity under the Ministry of Justice mandated to administer an efficient and coordinated legal aid system in Jamaica.